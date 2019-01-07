New App Takes Cover Crop Field Guide to Mobile Platform

Farmers and scouters alike will want to check out a new app from the Midwest Cover Crops Council. The Midwest Cover Crops Field Scout app, annual subscription $2.99, is a mobile version of the council’s field guide.

The app improves the guide by providing useful links to more in-depth articles on many topics from the printed guide, says Charles Ellis, University of Missouri Extension agricultural engineering specialist and a MCCC board member.

The app also provides more photos than the printed guide.

Once the app is downloaded, an internet connection is not needed to view the information in the field, but users will need an internet connection to access the embedded links to articles.

The app is free to download, but requires a yearly subscription of $2.99, and members will receive a renewal reminder when their subscription nears its end. Bulk purchase is offered for companies and field day organizers, if they choose to offer free downloads at special events.

To find the app, search “cover crop” in either the Apple App Store or Google Play, or go to http://mccc.msu.edu. The printed guide will continue to be available through Purdue University Extension.