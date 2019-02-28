NCGA Shares Biggest Policy Goal

Work continues on the new USMCA agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Republican Chuck Grassley saying in order for ratification tariffs on steel and aluminum placed on Mexico and Canada must be removed. Canada has threatened in the past not to ratify it, if those tariffs aren't removed. And Mexico officials say it needs to be solved in the next few weeks in order for the ratification process to start in earnest.

While at Commodity Classic this week, we spoke with Jon Doggett of the National Corn Growers Association. He says his organization is working to break U-S ethanol into the Mexican market. But he says the rhetoric against the people of Mexico is hurting trade relations. With the tariffs in place, it affects the ability to ratify the USMCA deal in Congress.

“If the president withdraws from NAFTA, we are in a world of hurt,” said Jon Doggett, the CEO of the National Corn Growers Association.

