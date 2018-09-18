NCGA Appoints New VP Of Communications

Neil Caskey will join the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) as vice president of communications starting Oct. 15. NCGA says he will build on the organization’s ongoing communication efforts.

“For more than 20 years, Neil has helped global agribusinesses, nonprofits, and government agencies connect with their audiences,” said NCGA CEO Jon Doggett in a recent press release. “We are looking forward to having his vast experience in building brands, along with his creativity and energy at NCGA.”

Prior to this appointment Caskey served (and will continue to serve until Oct. 15) as the executive vice president of Osborn Barr, an agency based in St. Louis. Before joining Osborn Barr he was with the American Soybean Association and prior to that worked in policy for Ameren, a public power company.

He received his Master of Business Administration from Webster University, having previously gained a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Missouri.