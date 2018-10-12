NationalFarmersDay Trends on Social Media

October 12 is National Farmer’s Day and some farmers are sharing their story on social media. Scroll down to take a look at some of these popular posts:

Despite some early snowflakes, Sarah Mcnaughton dedicated this picture “to the most resilient and hard-working group of people.”

To the most resilient and hard-working group of people, happy #NationalFarmersDay.



I’m so blessed to be able to work in the best industry with then best people in the world 💚 pic.twitter.com/amBsFpYpTS — Sarah Mcnaughton (@NoDakSarah) October 12, 2018

James Madison University took some time to share this piece of farming history. Check out this photo of a female farmer back in 1947!

Joan Ruskamp snapped this picture of a future beef farmer in Nebraska.

Take a look at this historic “wonder hog” operation.

Sharing a harvest photo, Jennifer Woodyard thanked two of her favorite farmers.

Featuring my two favorite farmers on #NationalFarmersDay. I’m thankful for the unbelievable amounts of time, money, effort, and passion that are put into growing our food 💚💛🌽🌱 #ThankAFarmer pic.twitter.com/GG6dROZBsP — Jennifer Woodyard (@jwoodyardIL) October 12, 2018

This Tweet thanked not only today’s farmers, but tomorrow’s future farmers as well.

Even President Trump took to Twitter for #NationalFarmersDay, making sure to mention the new United States Mexico Canada Agreement replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Happy #NationalFarmersDay! With the recent #USMCA our GREAT FARMERS will do better than ever before!! pic.twitter.com/PMS4z2EScY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2018

To see more social media posts like these, search for #NationalFarmersDay on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.