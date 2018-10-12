NationalFarmersDay Trends on Social Media

( Pexels )
October 12 is National Farmer’s Day and some farmers are sharing their story on social media. Scroll down to take a look at some of these popular posts:
Despite some early snowflakes, Sarah Mcnaughton dedicated this picture “to the most resilient and hard-working group of people.”
To the most resilient and hard-working group of people, happy #NationalFarmersDay.— Sarah Mcnaughton (@NoDakSarah) October 12, 2018
I’m so blessed to be able to work in the best industry with then best people in the world 💚 pic.twitter.com/amBsFpYpTS
James Madison University took some time to share this piece of farming history. Check out this photo of a female farmer back in 1947!
On #NationalFarmersDay we celebrate those agriculturalists, men and women, young and old, who were country when country wasn't cool. (William Garber Photographs, 1947) #getitgirl #wethinkhertractorssexy #johndeere pic.twitter.com/HYmOyY2seO— JMU SpeCollections (@JMUSpeColl) October 12, 2018
Joan Ruskamp snapped this picture of a future beef farmer in Nebraska.
Celebrating #NationalFarmersDay What more can a farmer love than teaching the next generation? #beef #Farm365 pic.twitter.com/jiO2vC6SUS— Joan Ruskamp (@JoanRuskamp) October 12, 2016
Take a look at this historic “wonder hog” operation.
Branchbound Farm, raising #Landrace #swine -- the @USDA's "wonder hog" #NationalFarmersDay (photos from the William D Workman papers) #sctweets pic.twitter.com/SMeBCzdqXq— UofSC Political Coll (@UofSC_SCPC) October 12, 2018
Sharing a harvest photo, Jennifer Woodyard thanked two of her favorite farmers.
Featuring my two favorite farmers on #NationalFarmersDay. I’m thankful for the unbelievable amounts of time, money, effort, and passion that are put into growing our food 💚💛🌽🌱 #ThankAFarmer pic.twitter.com/GG6dROZBsP— Jennifer Woodyard (@jwoodyardIL) October 12, 2018
This Tweet thanked not only today’s farmers, but tomorrow’s future farmers as well.
Wishing a happy #nationalfarmersday to all the hardworking farmers (and future farmers) out there! Photo cred: @mintqueen1 @NuttyGrass #farmerstrong pic.twitter.com/UkEdO3nL9i— We Seed America (@WeSeedAmerica) October 12, 2018
Even President Trump took to Twitter for #NationalFarmersDay, making sure to mention the new United States Mexico Canada Agreement replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Happy #NationalFarmersDay! With the recent #USMCA our GREAT FARMERS will do better than ever before!! pic.twitter.com/PMS4z2EScY— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2018
To see more social media posts like these, search for #NationalFarmersDay on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.