NationalFarmersDay Trends on Social Media

Every day is an important day to thank farmers for their hard work, but today is especially important.
October 12 is National Farmer’s Day and some farmers are sharing their story on social media. Scroll down to take a look at some of these popular posts:

Despite some early snowflakes, Sarah Mcnaughton dedicated this picture “to the most resilient and hard-working group of people.”

James Madison University took some time to share this piece of farming history. Check out this photo of a female farmer back in 1947!

Joan Ruskamp snapped this picture of a future beef farmer in Nebraska.

Take a look at this historic “wonder hog” operation.

Sharing a harvest photo, Jennifer Woodyard thanked two of her favorite farmers.

This Tweet thanked not only today’s farmers, but tomorrow’s future farmers as well.

Even President Trump took to Twitter for #NationalFarmersDay, making sure to mention the new United States Mexico Canada Agreement replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement.

To see more social media posts like these, search for #NationalFarmersDay on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

