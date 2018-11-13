National Wheat Yield Winner Tops 202 Bushels Per Acre

Each year the National Wheat Foundation (with other sponsors) hosts a National Wheat Yield Contest. Winners are selected from winter wheat and spring wheat as well as two subcategories: dryland and irrigated.

Winners are selected by the percentage increase their yield exceeds USDA’s five-year Olympic average for their county. This is why you’ll see the yield winners might not have the highest yield on the board, but instead showed the greatest improvement over their county’s average.

This year’s sponsors are AgriMaxx, Ardent Mills, BASF, Croplan/Winfield, Indigo Ag, Grain Craft, John Deere, LCS, Mennel Milling, Miller Milling, Syngenta and WestBred. This year’s high yield winner row topped 200 bu. per acre for the first time. High yield winner Phillip Gross, of Adams County, Wash. hit 202.53 bu. per acre winter wheat in irrigated soil.

Other winners are as follows:

“NWF would like to thank in grower for enrolling in the National Wheat Yield Contest and thank our sponsors for helping to make the contest available to wheat growers in the U.S.,” says Wayne Hurst, National Wheat Foundation board president. “We received a record-breaking 318 total entries this year and hop that his number will continue to grow.”