National FFA Convention Goes Virtual in 2020

The 2020 National FFA Convention & Expo will be held virtually in 2020, the National FFA Organization announced on Friday. The organization also extended its contract with Indianapolis from 2031 to 2033.



“We wanted to ensure that our members and guests had the full convention experience. After a discussion with the National FFA Board of Directors, the decision was made to move forward with a virtual experience for 2020,” said Mark Poeschl, CEO of National FFA in a release. “As we continued to plan for our national convention, it became clear that travel restrictions and public health concerns, among many other pandemic-related challenges, made hosting our in-person event impossible in 2020.”

National FFA staff recommended holding the event virtually instead of in-person. This decision was affirmed by the board of directors.

“The safety of our members and stakeholders is always top of mind,” said James Woodard, the organization’s national advisor and chair of the board of directors.

Although the event might look a little different this year, Woodard added that National FFA will continue to be celebrating agriculture’s future leaders and conducting the organization’s official business.

This year’s event will be hosted by the 2019-20 National FFA Officer Team.

“While convention will look a little different this year than what we are used to, FFA members around the country have proven their willingness the past few months to not only adapt but create meaningful experiences while celebrating FFA and agricultural education,“ said Kolesen McCoy, 2019-20 National FFA president in a release.

National FFA will return to Indianapolis with an in-person convention in 2021 as part of its long-term hosting partnership that will now run through 2033, the organization shared in a release.

FFA members, advisors, alumni, supporters, sponsors and exhibitors will be able to connect more than ever before through online events, activities and competitions. The convention will occur virtually during the week of Oct. 28, as previously planned.



Read more at:

Readers Share How FFA Changed Their Lives

4-H and FFA Members Lend Talents to COVID-19 Fight

More Than a Jacket: Karlene Krueger's FFA Journey

5 Lessons FFA Taught Your Mother

Stars Align in Indianapolis: A Recap of National FFA Convention 2019