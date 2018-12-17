National Corn Yield Winner Hits 477 Bu. Per Acre

This year marks 54 years of the National Corn Yield Contest—NCGA’s most popular program for members. The 18 winners were selected from six different production categories and averaged more than 349 bu. per acre.

“While participating in friendly competition, yield contest participants create and share information that shapes the future of the industry,” said Rober Zylstra, chair of NCGA’s Stewardship Action Team in a recent news release. “Contest winners, at the state and national levels, find innovative ways to help their fellow farmers excel in a variety of situations. Emphasizing innovation from both growers and technology providers, our contest enables us to meet the growing demand for food, feed, fuel and fiber.”

Yield increases are attributed to improved seed genetics, production techniques and innovative growing practices. This resulted in impressive yield, despite weather constraints in corn-growing regions.

2018 winners by category:

A Non-Irrigated:

Heath Cutrell, North Carolina, 360.80 bu. per acre George Cutrell, Virginia, 324.85 bu. per acre Jason Greenwell, Kentucky, 319.69 bu. per acre

AA Non-Irrigated:

Kevin Kalb, Indiana, 388.07 bu. per acre Jerry Reinhard, Illinois, 345.64 bu. per acre Nikia Kalb, Indiana, 3423 bu. per acre

A No-Till/Strip-Till, Non-Irrigated:

Shawn Kalb, Indiana, 343 bu. per acre John Ruff, Iowa, 333.09 bu. per acre Brad Wehr, Indiana, 331.12 bu. per acre

AA No-Till/Strip-Till Irrigated:

Nolan Mills, Oregon, 360.34 bu. per acre Roger Danz, Washington, 354.29 bu. per acre Dean Harris, Oregon, 3428 bu. per acre

Irrigated: