NASS Head Shares How Division Will Calculate August Report This Year

USDA will release a slew of reports, including the Crop Production report. That report, conducted by NASS, will show just how many acres of corn and soybeans were planted following a historic wet spring.

NASS is making some changes to how it conducts the report. The changes are resurveying, FSA certified acreage, satellite data and changes to objective yield data. NASS is also counting planted corn as planted corn, no matter if it’s used for a cover crop or is intended to be harvested.

AgDay National Reporter Betsy Jibben sat down with Lance Hoing, the Chief of the Crops Branch with NASS.