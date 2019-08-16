NASS Crops Chief to Attend Pro Farmer’s Midwest Crop Tour

With a crazy crop year and uncertainty about potential yield, interest in the 2019 Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour is at an all-time high. It’s even drawing the interest, and participation, of USDA’s top crop analyst.

USDA National Ag Statistics Service crops branch chief Lance Honig will attend Pro Farmer’s Midwest Crop Tour next week providing farmers a unique opportunity to have many questions answered, and offering him a unique, in-the-field look at a broad section of the Corn Belt.

“Lance’s participation in some of the evening meetings on Crop Tour is significant,” says Pro Farmer editor Brian Grete. “NASS’s leaders of the national corn and soybean estimates, along with the individual state statisticians participate on Crop Tour each year. But sending the head of NASS’s crops branch out to speak directly to farmers at our nightly meetings shows dedication to the agency being truly transparent with farmers on the estimating procedures.”

Honig will be attend the Nebraska City meeting on Aug. 20, the Iowa City meeting on Aug. 21 and the finale in Rochester on Aug. 22.

“The chief is back on tour,” says AgriTalk host Chip Flory. “I’m excited for participants and those attending the meetings for the opportunity to have a conversation with Lance.”