NAICC Recognizes Charter Members

NAICC recognizes two charter members still actively involved in NAICC today. They are Dr. Grady Coburn and David Wilde.

2018 marks the 40-year anniversary for NAICC. Forty years ago in the lobby of the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, Tenn., two regional associations agreed to join together and form what has become the National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants (NAICC).

The alliance also honors two members for being active in the organization for 30 years. They are Loarn Bucl and Calvin Viator.