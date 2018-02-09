NAICC Presents Service to Agriculture Award

The Service to Agriculture Award honors someone for distinguished service within the agriculture industry and recognizes outstanding contributions and dedicated service to the American farmer and agriculture practitioners. Recipients go beyond the call of duty to help promote agriculture, and specifically, they have a direct impact on NAICC. Patrick Stephenson (center) is the recipient of the 2018 Service to Agriculture Award. He is someone who is active in agriculture all over the world. He has been chair of the Association of Independent Crop Consultants and co-chair of the Global Alliance of Independent Agricultural Consultants, which involves 13 countries. Patrick’s company is Arable Advisor, an independent agricultural consultancy company operating from Pickering, North Yorkshire. The business covers more than 18,000 acres and is involved with all aspects of ‘on-farm’ advice.