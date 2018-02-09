NAICC Names Consultants Of The Year

For 25 years, NAICC has awarded the Consultant of the Year Award, which honors two or three of its members who have illustrated leadership within and outside the organization. The award is sponsored by BASF. Award winners must be NAICC members of good standing; they must be nominated by an NAICC member; and their applications must include career information, involvement in ag-related organizations, honors and awards, community involvement and educational background. Outgoing president Steve Hoffman (left) and incoming president Nathan Goldschmidt (right) presented the awards.

The 2017 NAICC Consultant of the Year Awards were given to Galen Frantz (second from left), Marvin Ebach (center) and David Willis (second from right).