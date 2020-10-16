NAICC Executive Board Makes Tough Decisions in COVID-19 Era

NAICC 2021 Annual Meeting & AG PRO EXPO Is Canceled

In line with the recent survey sent to 1,168 NAICC members and annual meeting attendees, the NAICC Executive Board voted to forgo any type of annual meeting or trade show in 2021. This includes face-to-face, virtual and hybrid meetings. This aligns with 64% of the survey respondents who voted for no meeting in 2021. According to the NAICC attorney, not having an annual meeting or business meeting in 2021 will not violate any of our by-laws or affect the business of the association moving forward.

NAICC is looking to book future annual meetings in Monterey (most likely in 2025) and San Antonio (most likely in 2024). Other cities being considered for 2023 are Las Vegas, Memphis, Nashville and St. Louis. NAICC sent a link to members asking for their input on other cities that should be considered to host the 2023 Annual Meeting & AG PR EXPO. If any NAICC member did not receive the link and would like to offer their opinion, please contact [email protected]

NAICC To Consider Hosting Webinars

Also, in line with the same survey results, the Executive Board asked staff to investigate webinar platforms and work with the Annual Meeting Coordination Committee, the Crop Consultant, Contract Research and QA subcommittees on potentially hosting webinars in 2021. Webinar topics may include the traditional pre-meeting session such as GLP training, Efficacy Workshop and Crop Consultant Workshop. The subcommittees will also decide whether or not to make some of the slated 2021 Annual Meeting educational sessions available in webinar format. Some or all of the webinars will have CEUs. If you have a specific topic that you would like more information on, please send your ideas to [email protected]

CEUs for 2021

The NAICC Certification Board is currently taking under advisement the possibility to suspend or reduce the required number of CEUs to be reported in January 2020 due to the lack of meetings in 2021 because of the pandemic. Current Certified Professional Crop Consultants (CPCC) will still report their 2019 CEUs as usual when they renew their dues for the coming year. The final decision will be announced via email and the NAICC News.

Future Executive Board Meetings

Due to the restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for in-person meetings, the Executive Board will not meet in person in November. The NAICC Executive Board has met 10 times this year, in person in January and via teleconference the following months to continue the carry out the business of the Alliance on your behalf. They will continue to meet each month via conference call.