Murray Equipment, Inc.

Murray Equipment is a Fertilizer Blender, Wholesaler and Retailer’s complete system provider. We provide dry and liquid fertilizer automation and controls, liquid fertilizer mix plants, crop protection equipment, liquid handling equipment and more!

Our in-house engineering staff and technical sales team design and manufacture dry and liquid fertilizer and crop chemical facilities. Our cutting-edge automation technology serves customers of all sizes at a variety of automation levels. Our customers range from large growers to Fortune 500 fertilizer and chemical companies. Yet, our team is only a phone call away.

Address: 2515 Charleston Place Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Website: www.MurrayEquipment.com

Company founded: 1950

Sales contact: Todd Scobie, sales@murrayequipment.com, (800) 348-4753