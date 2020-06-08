Much of the Corn Belt Forecast to be Warm, Wet Over Next 30 Days

June is off to a steamy start for much of the country. While the latest tropical storm races toward the heart of the country, the West continues to look for moisture.

“We're watching really the intensification of drought in parts of the Four Corners region into the Northwest,” says Cindy Clawson, a U.S. Farm Report meteorologist. “Another area we need to keep an eye on the upper Midwest and into the Northern Plains, as well.”

Clawson says parts of the Northwest could see some moisture this week, with a troph bringing cooler conditions.

“Watch as our model shows the troph cutting off as we get towards the northern parts of the Great Lakes into southern Canada, bringing cool conditions, bringing some wet weather there,” she says. “Our model even suggests there could be maybe a few flakes with that, as well. “

Clawson says the tropical storm will bring moisture up through the heart of the Midwest, working its way North. That storm system will creep up through the United States during the first part of the week.

“Wednesday, there’s a front that moves farther to the east,” says Clawson. “Showers and thunderstorms all along that and into the Southeast. Of course, that moisture from Cristobal will be moving into the northern parts of this front as well. We start to dry out in the Central and Southern Plains. It's also going to be quite hot, but still wet in the Northwest. And that continues even as we get into Friday.”

Clawson says her 30-day outlook for temperatures is pretty consistent across the country.

“Looking further into the future, it’s looking pretty hot over the next 30 days across a good chunk of the country,” says Clawson. “The most likely area to have normal temperatures - may still be just a touch on the warm side – is in the Northeast and probably Northwest.”

Clawson says her 30-day precipitation forecast shows moisture continuing to drop in, which is good news for crops during the heat of the growing season.

“Precipitation over the next 30 days, it’s looking wet for a lot of the country,” Clawson says. “Of course, we're going to see wet weather across much of the eastern part of the country and into the Central and Southern Plains, parts of the Northern Plains, as well. Most of the Corn Belt looking above normal for precipitation over the next 30 days. And we're looking at that continued wet weather into the Northwest.”