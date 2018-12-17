Mountains of Grain Signal Storage is Full

Ground piles of corn, soybeans, sorghum and other crops are a common sight across the countryside this year. Such piles signal storage bins are packed to the hilt. In many cases, it also mean farmers are holding their crops, waiting for prices to improve.

Mid Kansas Co-op @midkscoop

Check out our nearly 5 million bushel bunker filled with wheat on a decommissioned Naval airstrip in Yoder, Kan. This bunker was first filled after the 2016 wheat harvest, emptied and filled again in October to make room at our elevators for member-owners’ fall crops.

Garden City Co-op @GardenCityCoop

Nov. 21. From Logan Campbell: At 1:00 this afternoon we were around 760,000 bu. on the Dighton pile. Things are starting to dry down, which is something everyone can be thankful for tomorrow! #movingforwardtogether

#harvest2018

Topflight Grain Co-op @TopflightGrain

Oct. 11. Still going at it. ... Today we started our pile in Monticello. #Harvest18 #pileofgold #corn #groundpile #agriculture

Amalgamated Sugar @AmalSugarCo

Piling early harvest sugar beets at the Twin Falls Factory. #AmalgamatedSugar #Sugarbeets #Harvest18