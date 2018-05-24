Mother Nature Is Throwing These Farmers A Few Curveballs

While some experience drought others are drowning in rain. ( MGN )

For most of Farm Country, once the crop is in the ground, Mother Nature takes over the reins. And it turns out she’s presenting a menu of challenges to farmers across the country.

As you can tell by these Tweets, while some experience drought others are drowning in rain.

Whether you’re in droughty conditions or moist, you need to scout for disease based on what environmental risks you have. Check out this story on how target scouting can help you adapt to Mother Nature.  

