Mother Nature Is Throwing These Farmers A Few Curveballs

For most of Farm Country, once the crop is in the ground, Mother Nature takes over the reins. And it turns out she’s presenting a menu of challenges to farmers across the country.

As you can tell by these Tweets, while some experience drought others are drowning in rain.

Mother Nature blessed us with more water overnight that we didn't need. 2.6 at my house in town, reports of over 5 SE of town. Lots of standing water and lots of soil loss... pic.twitter.com/CR7fI9JhVX — Brian Tumey (@brian_tumey) May 23, 2018

Holy shit that’s more rain than we have seen in Perryton in like what 10 months combined?? pic.twitter.com/zhWmT9cvzD — Cody Gerlach (@therealgerlach) May 24, 2018

When rain is coming you give the 45 ft rock roller a run for the money pic.twitter.com/MYwyh1Q4FN — Mark Rohrich (@sunflowerfarmer) May 24, 2018

2.6” of rain Tuesday into Wednesday and it’s already drier than a popcorn fart out here. #drought #plant18 pic.twitter.com/WNISRfrl1p — Scott Anderson🌱🌽🌾 (@afcrops) May 13, 2018

Half inch of rain since mid March and damn near 100° during pollination. Getting more depressing by the day. pic.twitter.com/QmdnhSueKJ — Allen Meissner (@bigaljack) May 24, 2018

Mesonet Ticker: A little dab'll do yahttps://t.co/DZSghfp6O2



You know when cows are swimming in the Panhandle, you've probably seen some drought relief (photo courtesy of Lori Balderas). Check the new Drought Monitor map in today's Ticker! #okwx #okmesonet pic.twitter.com/LkK2j9Fb11 — Oklahoma Mesonet (@okmesonet) May 24, 2018

Whether you’re in droughty conditions or moist, you need to scout for disease based on what environmental risks you have. Check out this story on how target scouting can help you adapt to Mother Nature.