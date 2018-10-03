Mother Nature Responsible For Harvest Delays In Much Of The Midwest

On Monday, USDA reported 26% of the nation’s corn had been harvested. While that’s nearly 10% more than the five-year average the same week, harvest pace is likely to slow this week as much of the Corn Belt is receiving rain and even snow. According to Iowa Storm Chasing Network, several inches of rain are expected in Iowa through Thursday and into next week. By Monday morning, forecasts show Iowa will receive more than 5” of rainfall. Areas of Nebraska and Iowa are already seeing flooding.

The rain estimates from now until Tuesday of 5 to 9 inches of rain has me like pic.twitter.com/XmwVn6ZBr0 — Andrew Focht (@focht25) October 3, 2018

Eastern Iowa and western Illinois have been dealing with heavy rainfall the past 10 days as well. Southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois can also expect severe thunderstorms, hail and 60 mph winds into Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Back in the shed for some more rain/snow after 1 day of soybean harvest... #harvest18 pic.twitter.com/w5O1E7FGmt — Jeremy Johnson (@jsfjohnson) October 3, 2018

Producers in the Dakotas are dealing with snow.