The Most Beautiful Photos Of #Plant18

While #Plant18 is over for the most part, we’re still reminiscing about long field days and drooling over these pictures spotted on Twitter.
Probably the latest I’ve ever hooked the drill up. Finally dried up enough to get it out. #Plant18 #Seed18? #Sow18? pic.twitter.com/fu9u3aoTIb— John Kowalchuk (@KowalchukFarms) April 24, 2018
#plant18 is in full swing as of today pic.twitter.com/94c0qNxXVQ— Josh Schick (@JoshSchick3) April 26, 2018
#plant18 #sweetcorn starting @reeseamandas pic.twitter.com/wcpdH0X8ew— Robert Reese (@robertreese_4) April 30, 2018
Loaded calibrated and ready to go oh wait a shower guess tomorrow!! #plant18 pic.twitter.com/rRHZcK6xqx— Laramie (@EybenFarms) May 3, 2018
Captured this while @KevinAuch was reenergizing to get back into this @NewHollandAG tractor and @PillarLasers seeder early this am to continue #plant18. Need to get a shot like this of @KevinSerfas, @Moomba5 and @senatrstanford equipment. @realagriculture @albertawheat pic.twitter.com/VbOBzO2fkS— George Clayton (@gwclayton) May 6, 2018
We plant the seeds, God provides the Harvest. #FFA #Plant18 #raingoaway pic.twitter.com/UC8qOd6kVm— Samantha Petersburg (@SamanthaPHR) May 9, 2018
@Moomba5 organized canola sunset seeding for me while @farmboy542 kept the drills full May 8. I was late to the party and only captured one or two images. @KevinSerfas @realagriculture @AgMoreThanEver @senatrstanford @AlbertaCanola @albertawheat @WheatGeerJJ #plant18 @JoAnneButh pic.twitter.com/2I8oMFiP4c— George Clayton (@gwclayton) May 10, 2018
Hey @LpgFarms we are officially 50% done #plant18 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yDjre9CzgZ— Dirt Sweat N Tears (@farmermegzz) May 16, 2018
My wife happened to sneak this pic of the kids bringing me a coffee and snack before their bedtime while I pulled the late shift of #plant18 last night. The girls were happy my son couldn’t figure out why he couldn’t stay lol #bedtimehugs #agmorethanever pic.twitter.com/SCQLGA12es— Jamie Mangin (@jmangin_22) May 16, 2018
Good morning #Ag! We are wishing you a great start to the week! We know everyone has been working extra hard with #plant18 underway, check out our latest blog post for a better understanding of how you can deal with the stress that can arise with seeding! https://t.co/IdkXQEj47n pic.twitter.com/wUNxuLTIBe— DoMoreAg (@domoreag) May 28, 2018
#plant18 on the north shore today @PEIPotatoes pic.twitter.com/rDygPKcHXY— Brad (@robertson_brad1) May 31, 2018
Is it too late to share #plant18 photos? Finally getting this field planted in northern #indiana with @JohnDeere. From cold, snow, and it’s taking time to get fields fit. Now on to #Grow18 @MachineryPete @AgDayTV pic.twitter.com/Tzd4eBFLMj— Clinton Griffiths 📺🎙📝 (@AgDayAnchor) June 8, 2018
