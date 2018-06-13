The Most Beautiful Photos Of #Plant18

While #Plant18 is over for the most part, we’re still reminiscing about long field days and drooling over these pictures spotted on Twitter.

Probably the latest I’ve ever hooked the drill up. Finally dried up enough to get it out. #Plant18 #Seed18? #Sow18? pic.twitter.com/fu9u3aoTIb — John Kowalchuk (@KowalchukFarms) April 24, 2018

#plant18 is in full swing as of today pic.twitter.com/94c0qNxXVQ — Josh Schick (@JoshSchick3) April 26, 2018

Loaded calibrated and ready to go oh wait a shower guess tomorrow!! #plant18 pic.twitter.com/rRHZcK6xqx — Laramie (@EybenFarms) May 3, 2018

My wife happened to sneak this pic of the kids bringing me a coffee and snack before their bedtime while I pulled the late shift of #plant18 last night. The girls were happy my son couldn’t figure out why he couldn’t stay lol #bedtimehugs #agmorethanever pic.twitter.com/SCQLGA12es — Jamie Mangin (@jmangin_22) May 16, 2018

Good morning #Ag! We are wishing you a great start to the week! We know everyone has been working extra hard with #plant18 underway, check out our latest blog post for a better understanding of how you can deal with the stress that can arise with seeding! https://t.co/IdkXQEj47n pic.twitter.com/wUNxuLTIBe — DoMoreAg (@domoreag) May 28, 2018

Is it too late to share #plant18 photos? Finally getting this field planted in northern #indiana with @JohnDeere. From cold, snow, and it’s taking time to get fields fit. Now on to #Grow18 @MachineryPete @AgDayTV pic.twitter.com/Tzd4eBFLMj — Clinton Griffiths 📺🎙📝 (@AgDayAnchor) June 8, 2018

