Mosaic Receives Final Green Light For Florida Phosphate Mine

The final remaining permit has been received. Mosaic Company can proceed with its phosphate project in Hardee County, Fl. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 404 permit secures 160.2 million tons of phosphate rock for future mining.

The Ona phosphate project, which the company started working on its permitting process in 2011, encompasses 22,483 acres of which 16,778 acres are permitted for mining. The company has said this project will extend the life of its Four Corners mine by 14 years as well as provide mining for future decades at its South Pasture mine.

Mosaic President and CEO, Joc O’Rourke, said in a press release: “This important project helps secure the continued operation of our Florida manufacturing facilities. It will deliver tremendous value to the local community, our employees and our investors well into the future.”