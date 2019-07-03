Mosaic Encourages Long-Term Lens Applied to Crop Nutrition

According to a four-year study, The Mosaic Company reports that balanced crop nutrition significantly increased yields in a multi-year cropping system study of sorghum, soybeans and corn in Arkansas.

And the company is encouraging retailers and farmers to use a new approach to crop nutrition for short-term and long-term gains.

Dr. Nathan Slaton of the University of Arkansas oversaw the study that aimed to quantify the effect of a comprehensive fertility program using MicroEssentials SZ and Aspire compared to a program applying MAP and MOP or MAP only.

“We created this study to better understand how different fertilizer sources can be combined to deliver more value to the farmer,” says Dr. Ross Bender, agronomist with The Mosaic Company. “We compared conventional ways of managing fertility, and we compared that to more comprehensive systems with multiple nutrients.”

The study results show that the magnitude of yield response to the MicroEssentials SZ and Aspire over the MAP only treatment increased over time. See chart below.

Bender is encouraged by the results. He says farmers and retailers should think of this crop and future crops when planning fertility programs to really maximize yields.

“It takes a balanced system,” he says. “Sure, you can make some rescue treatments, but our crops’ needs have changed for fertility. They take up nutrients faster and longer, and they need nutrient sources that can help you do that. Plan for supply---don’t react to a deficiency.”



