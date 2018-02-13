Mosaic Company Completes Acquisition of Brazilian Vale Fertilizantes

At the beginning of January 2018, Mosaic Company announced it has completed the acquisition of Brazilian company Vale Fertilizantes.

The new Brazil unit for Mosaic is the company’s largest by trading volume—but the North Americas will still lead the company in production volume.

The transaction was reported at $2.5 billion. Mosaic has acquired Vale’s phosphate assets in Brazil, its stake in the company’s Peru mine, and its Canadian potash project.

Per the agreement, Luciano Siani Pires has been elected to Mosaic’s Board of Directors, and he was Vale’s Chief Financial Officer since 2012.

Previous coverage:

Vale Sells Fertilizer Unit To Mosaic, To Become Top Shareholder

Brazil's Vale reiterates looking for partner in fertilizers

Vale plans to sell Argentine Rio Colorado potash project