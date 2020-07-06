Montana's IX Ranch For Sale

North Central Montana’s IX Ranch is for sale. A true legacy ranch, the IX Ranch near Big Sandy, MT, has had just two owners in its 128-year history, with a respected reputation in ranch country. The ranch is listed by Hall & Hall at $58 million.

Located 80 miles northeast of Great Falls, the ranch is currently owned and operated through three generations of the Roth family. The ranch is located in the foothills of the Bear Paw Mountains and adjacent to the protected lands of Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument, providing excellent hunting opportunities.

The IX runs approximately 4,300 cattle. They currently winter around 3,375 bred females, 120 3-year-and-younger bulls and ranch horses, together with 4,000 tons of winter feed. In the spring, around 650 of the previous year’s heifer calves will return to the ranch for breeding from a grow-lot near Billings.

The operation covers over 126,305+/- acres, of which 59,889+/- is deeded and the majority of the balance being State grazing leases. The ranch includes 4,131 acres of cropland. It is well improved, with accommodations for a full crew including a manager, as well as comfortable quarters for guests.