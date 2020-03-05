Montana’s Famous Beartooth Ranch For Sale

The Beartooth Ranch near Columbus, MT, once owned by Academy-Award winning director and actor Mel Gibson, has been listed by Hall and Hall. Kent and Pat Williams bought the property 15 years ago in a handshake deal with Gibson. Kent Williams is the founder of Montana Silversmiths, a Columbus business he sold in 1993.

Beartooth Ranch (Hall and Hall)

Hall and Hall have 12,350 deeded acres of the Beartooth listed, and 1,000 acres of leased land for $29.8 million. Less than 17% of the ranch is protected from development by a conservation easement.

Gibson bought the ranch in 1988 and operated it as one of Montana’s larges purebred Angus operations. Gibson and his employees were profiled in an Angus Journal feature in 1991.

Prior to buying the Beartooth in 2005, Williams owned the neighboring 2,000-acre ranch. Williams told the Missoulian at the time, “We shared an awful lot of fence. He's (Gibson) been a real good neighbor."

Beartooth Ranch (Hall and Hall)

According to the listing, the Beartooth Ranch is a 1,000-animal unit operating ranch in the heart of the Stillwater River Valley five miles southwest of Columbus. The ranch runs up through the breaks and pine foothills on both sides of the valley to offer huge expanses of lush, well-watered summer pastures and hundreds of acres of improved pastures.

Beartooth Ranch (Hall and Hall)

Improvements include two comfortable homes, indoor riding arena, and complete shops, barns and other operating facilities.

“This is a virtually all-deeded contiguous operating ranch in a prime location looking up at the dramatic Beartooth Mountains – Montana’s highest – offering, in addition, a complete package of recreational amenities from big game and birds to a quality fishery,” the listing says.