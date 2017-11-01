Monsanto Pulls Nemastrike for Skin Irritation Issues

After finding cases of skin irritation, Monsanto is pulling its new seed treatment for 2018 to review the product. Monsanto recently received EPA approval for NemaStrike-a chemical seed treatment that attacks nematodes.

“As we prepared for the commercial launch for seed treated with Acceleron NemaStrike ST, there have been limited cases of skin irritation, including rashes, that appear to be associated with the handling and application of this seed treatment product,” says Brian Naber, U.S. commercial operations lead at Monsanto.

The company says the cases it has reviewed so far indicate proper use of personal protective equipment is a key factor in the safe use of the product. Monsanto says it is “out of an abundance of caution” it is stopping commercialization of the product while it reviews the situation. However, “Ground Breaker” trials will continue this spring.

“We did not make this decision lightly,” Naber says. “We will provide additional information to you, including which alternative Acceleron Seed Applied Solutions products will be available in commercial products for the 2018 season.”