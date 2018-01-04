Monsanto Announces New Technology Pipeline

Today Monsanto introduced its updated technology pipeline for seed, data and crop protection products. Products are in various stages of launch but aim to help farmers produce more in uncertain growing conditions.

The company says this is the fifth year of more than 20 pipeline advancements across its portfolio with seven projects advancing to launch. In addition there are more than 35 projects in the Climate FieldView pipeline with 17 advancements made in 2017.

Here are projects Monsanto announced: