Monitor for Control Failures During Harvest

Harvest is a good time to evaluate and reflect on the year’s weed control pressures and start planning for next year’s weed management. The United Soybean Board and University of Tennessee Extension weed specialist Larry Steckel, Ph.D., give four tips for weed management practices during harvest.

Manage weeds before they take over a field. Proactive management will improve yields and reduce the chances of herbicide-resistant weeds developing. Consider not harvesting patches of a field with dense weed populations. This will diminish the amount of weed seed spread through the rest of the field. Clean the combine after harvesting weedy fields. Clean machinery transfers fewer weed seeds to other fields. Harvest the fields with the most weeds last. Leaving the worst for last will decrease the spread of weed seed even more.

Considering and tracking the weed challenges faced this year can help growers get a jump on management for next year, promoting both environmental stewardship and protecting the bottom line. Learn more .

Subhead: Serious Infestations of Barnyardgrass in Tennessee May Lead to Alternative Control Recommendations

Larry Steckel provides a recent example of evaluating grass and weed control during harvest in the UT Crops Blog . He previously wrote about seeing glyphosate-resistant barnyardgrass in Tennessee, but he noted at the time, which was last fall, that clethodim could still be a viable option for control. He now reports that many growers in west Tennessee are seeing barnyardgrass in their soybean and cotton fields heading into harvest and that these grasses may have developed resistance to clethodim as well. He advises growers to pay attention to where grass control has failed and to give thought to managing differently next year, using PRE herbicides to prevent emergence. Read full article here .

