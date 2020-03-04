MKC Names New President and CEO

After completing a thorough executive selection process, the MKC Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Stedman as the next president and chief executive officer of MKC.



Stedman comes to MKC after having served multiple leadership roles in the cooperative industry over the past 28 years. Most recently, he led the western business unit for WinField® United. Prior to his most recent role, Stedman served in many sales, marketing, strategic account and leadership positions within Land O’Lakes, Agriliance and Farmland Industries. In addition, he has served in the local cooperative system in South Dakota and Nebraska.



“We’re excited to announce Brad as the next President and CEO of MKC. He brings a unique perspective to our company with his experience in the cooperative industry that has spanned multiple states and roles. Brad also knows MKC well through his involvement in many of our board and leadership planning sessions over the past several years,” said Allan Wegner, Chairman. “We believe he will build on the successful culture of MKC, and also best position the company to meet the needs of our member-owners now and in the future.”



“I’m honored to be selected as MKC’s next CEO,” Stedman said. “It is a privilege to be part of a team that has consistently delivered results, while focusing on the success of the customer, our farmer-owners.”



Through multiple opportunities to work with the MKC team for a number of years on many aspects of the business, Stedman is very familiar with MKC as an organization, their leadership team and strategy. “I understand the culture that has been developed, and I’m confident the transition will be a smooth one for all of us,” Stedman said. “Change is continuous, and MKC’s ability to adapt and expand is a driving force behind their success to date. I look forward to being part of an organization that is focused on evolving our value proposition to meet the needs of farmers in the future.”



Stedman will transition to MKC in April 2020. He and his wife, Kerry, and their two daughters, Adleigh and Sadie, will be relocating from the Kansas City area later this summer.



Stedman is succeeding Dave Christiansen, who has served as president and CEO since 2004 and will retire from MKC effective April 3, 2020.

