Minnesota Soybean Growers Pushing for Own Bilateral Trade Deals

The Trump Administration continues to push for updated trade deals. This week, the White House and U.S. leaders are hosting a delegation from China, working through a host of issues including trade.

As farmers across the country wait to see which crops could benefit from trade deals in the works, it could be a long road before some of those deals come to fruition and key countries ramp up agricultural buys.

The Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) is doing what it can to build its own demand. MSGA sent a delegation to Taiwan this past year to show buyers the quality of soybeans the state produces each year. A delegation from Taiwan then traveled to Minnesota, and the trip ended in a $1 billion trade deal that will benefitting both Minnesota and Iowa soybean growers.

Jamie Beyer, Wheaton, Minn. farmer and vice-president of MSGA said this is a big win for growers, as Taiwan hadn't purchased U.S. soybeans in 15 years.

