Minnesota Farmer Saves 10% to 15% On Seed Corn By Buying Online

Lance Petersen estimates he saved between 10% and 15% on his seed corn for 2019 by buying all of it online for his northern Minnesota farm. Over hundreds of corn acres, the savings quickly added up. The downside? Like many farmers, Petersen was unable to plant all his corn acres and now, after waiving the return option to the company, he has carryover for next season. But Petersen is undaunted and says the savings from buying online outweighs the risks.

Petersen offers the following four considerations for farmers who are interested in buying seed online but are apprehensive about how to do it successfully.

While you can go to online services to buy seed, he recommends contacting your local seedsman first. “Let him know you want to buy a high-quality seed product online with no expectation of any service from him, and in return, you want the lowest price,” he says. “For the seed salesman who gets the way I want to do business, they realize that long-term if they can make it work, I’m a guaranteed low-margin and low-service customer.” Be professional but prepared to negotiate. “Instead of demanding a certain price, I’ve been willing to give up services and frills to arrive at a better price point,” he says . “Services we’ve waived include no returns, no switching products, no replant, no off-season direct ship or ProBox quantities.”

To increase your negotiating power, consider approaching like-minded neighbors and friends who also want to buy seed online at the best price.

“A retailer is going to be more interested in working with you when you say you represent 5,000 acres rather than 500,” Petersen explains.