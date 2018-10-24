Mike Stamp's Co-Conspirators Change Plea in Crop Insurance Fraud Case

Two men indicted on fraud charges alongside Decatur, Mich. farmer Mike Stamp in January recently changed their plea to “guilty.” Both James Becraft and Douglas Diekman entered a plea of “guilty” to conspiracy to make false statements to the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation (FCIC). The decision came with a plea bargain, however, details of the deal are still sealed.

Both Becraft and Diekman are accused of conspiring to provide false statements to the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation along with Stamp. In total, court documents allege the federal crop insurance fraud scheme cost FCIC, insurance companies and the United States $414,000 in losses.

Court documents show Becraft was an employee of Stamp Farms and was responsible for coordinating and maintaining crop insurance coverage. The courts say Diekman owned and leased farm ground. Sentencing for Becraft and Diekman is set for December.

The guilty plea comes eight months after Stamp, Becraft and Diekman were indicted on the federal charges.

Court documents show Stamp’s plea still stands as “not guilty.” He’s accused of bankruptcy fraud and insurance fraud. The United States District Court files also accuse Stamp of committing federal crop insurance fraud to help pay for his farming operation and make lease payments. A court date is set for January 2019.

Stamp’s wife, Melissa Stamp, already admitted to concealing money from Stamp’s bankruptcy. She was sentenced in May 2015 to 20 months in prison and has since been released.

