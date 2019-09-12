Mid American CropLife Association Gives Annual Awards

At its recent annual meeting in Indianapolis, the Mid American CropLife Association (MACA) gave out a series of awards. Here are four highlights:

Dean Roy Achievement Award of the Year

MACA President Paul Edsten presented the association’s most coveted award, the Dean Roy Achievement Award, to Rodney Schmidt making him the 36th person to receive the award.

“Rodney is committed to MACA. He helps wherever and whenever needed. It doesn’t make any difference to him as long as it is for the good of MACA and the crop protection industry,” Edsten said in a news release. “Having worked in the crop protection industry for many years, he volunteers and does his best to make it fun for everyone involved.”

Schmidt works for Bayer CropScience and has been active in MACA as a member of the Industry Communications Committee, in 2017 he became a co-chair of the Young Leader Scholarship Program, and he’s served on the Executive Committee member since 2017.

The award is named in honor of one of the organization’s founders, for “Exceptional Service to MACA and the CropLife Industry” for contributing the most by their selfless service.

Educator of the Year

Dr. Carl A. Bradley received the MACA Educator of the Year Award. The University of Kentucky professor and extension specialist was recognized as having demonstrated significant contributions to American agriculture, especially in the MACA region. As an example of his work, the association says Bradley has given more than 400 presentations as a faculty member at the University of Kentucky, the University of Illinois, and North Dakota State University. On-line presentation also increase his reach, and in-person he’s given presentations in 14 states plus Australia, Canada, China and South Africa.

Industry Vision Award of the Year

Doug Goff, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC., received MACA’s Industry Vision Award, which goes to an individual who has devoted their career to promoting and protecting the interests of the entire crop protection industry.

The association cites that internally at Helena Goff is known for being a passionate people developer and has inspired and encouraged employees to channel their potential to be successful in their careers. Goff has also helped build the industry’s use of precision information management, and he helped developed Helena’s precision ag platform, AGRIntelligence.

He’s served on the MACA Board of Directors, the Michigan Agribusiness Association, Indiana Plant Food, and Illinois Fertilizer Chemical Association.

Goff has been with Helena since 1996. He has assisted in the acquisition of over 40 physical retail locations and the development of the Owensboro, KY wholesale market for Helena. Before his time at Helena, he was with Monsanto for 17 years.



Ambassador of the Year

Chris Williams, Rosen’s, Inc., received the 2019 CropLife Ambassador of the Year award.

MACA first presented the Ambassador of the Year Award in 1993 to recognize an individual for their efforts in promoting the crop protection industry through presentations to students or consumers.

Since joining the ambassador network in 2003, Williams has made eighty presentations to students.

The association says one of the unique things that Williams does is he shares the program with students at The Ohio State University. Through his teaching and outreach he is able to recruit new ambassadors this way as he understands the program, its importance and encourages others to become a part of it.

He’s worked in the ag industry for more than 20 years, and in his role at Rosen’s he serves as a Sales Educator.