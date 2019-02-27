Micro, Macro Economics of U.S.-China Trade You Didn't Learn In School

The U.S. Ag Industry strives for a trade deal between China. What could potentially change besides exports?

“With the trade deal, I think what would potentially happen is you’ll see the emerging markets [China and the emerging markets that are intertwined with] their currencies will get stronger and thereby leading to a devaluation of the U.S. dollar,” said Brian Splitt of Agmarket.Net. “Things are going to look very cheap especially when you look at the things that are important which are food and fuel. “

Tyne Morgan discusses more with Splitt at the AgDay desk.