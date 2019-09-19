Michigan Farmer with EEE Fights for His Life In Hospital

Cases of a rare and dangerous mosquito borne virus are growing nation-wide and in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports there have been seven confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) throughout the state as of September 17.

There’s been a total of three deaths in the state due to EEE. One of the confirmed cases is of the virus is Bill Teichman. He is a fruit farmer in Southwest Michigan.

AgDay National Reporter Betsy Jibben visited the farm as he continues to fight for his life in the hospital. She takes us to Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm in Eau Claire, Michigan. Friends and family created a GoFundMe page for Bill Teichman.

Click on link to see the GoFundMe page here:

https://ie.gofundme.com/f/bill-teichman039s-eastern-equine-encephalitis-relief