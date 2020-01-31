Michelob Ultra 6-Pack Purchase Buys 6 Feet of Organic Farmland

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold is launching a new program during this year’s Super Bowl LIV. The 60 second advertisement will highlight the 6 for 6-Pack program that means every 6-pack of beer purchased helps transition six square feet of farmland to organic production.

Anheuser-Busch’s Michelob Ultra Pure Gold is a USDA-certified organic beer. The company says they’re on a mission to help farmers who are interested in being certified organic actually do so. The three-year transition period into organic is often cost-prohibitive as farmers have to sustain organic practices, while not receiving any of the price premiums associated with the practice.

A portion of each 6-pack sold will go directly to farmers transitioning to organic production. This program is an expansion of the company’s 2019 initiative called “Contract for Change.” It offers three- to six-year transitional barley contracts with premiums for transitional and organic barley.

“There’s an imbalance between consumer preference for organic production and the amount of organic farmland we currently have in the U.S. to support this need,” said Azania Andrews, vice president of marketing, Michelob Ultra, in a recent press release. “The future of organic beer relies on more farmers converting to organic; we feel a responsibility to help provide choice and support to those who want to transition, so that together we can help farmers sustain and grow their business and provide consumer the products they want.”

The move is not without criticism.

If everyone at the Superbowl buys a 6 pack of Anheuser Busch organic beer. AB will help convert around 12 acres to organic production.#perspective — Randy Uhrmacher (@Cornfrmr) January 30, 2020

What do you think of the new program?

