Members of President’s Party Criticize Sec. Ross During Hearing

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross faced pointed questions from lawmakers during a fiery hearing over steel and aluminum tariffs.

Last month, the administration placed 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum shipped to this country.

Commerce Sec. Ross is defending the tariffs as necessary to revive America’s steel and aluminum industries but even some members of the president’s party are criticizing the move.

AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben has the story.