Meet The Hawaiian Corn Farmer

Bob Starke spent his high school years working on farms in northwest Missouri. Today he is still “on the farm,” but his fields are far from home.

“On Oahu we have three different farms. We have two farms on the island of Maui, and we have one farm on the island of Molokai,” says Starke, the site manager of Bayer U.S. – Crop Science’s farms on Oahu, Hawaii.

Consistent Crop Climate

Seed companies have been growing crops in Hawaii for over 50 years. Most of Bayer’s work in Hawaii is with corn, since the climate allows for year-round production.

“Honolulu is the city with the most consistent weather anywhere in the United States,” Starke says.

Daytime temperatures are usually between 85 and 95 degrees year-round.

Rainfall on the farm in Kunia, just outside of Honolulu, is up to 20" per year. However, more than 200" of rain may fall in the mountains just 25 miles away. The rainfall is captured in the mountains and used for purposes suc as drip irrigation on the research farm.

“That water has been coming to the central Oahu valley for about 100 years,” Starke says. “It’s been used for sugar, it’s been used for pineapple, it’s been used for all types of agriculture.”

Technology Timeline

Each Fall, Bayer evaluates hybrids in the mainland U.S. The most promising new varieties may be sent to Hawaii so more seed can be grown.

“By the time you develop a new line and then develop the hybrids that come with it, you would be testing it between six to nine generations,” he says.

With the ability to grow corn in Hawaii during the winter months, this may reduce the time from eight years down to four years. If needed, they can grow three or four crops of corn here in a year to expedite testing.

The process is labor intensive. “What we’re really concerned with is each individual plant and in some cases, each individual kernel of corn,” Starke says.

At peak times, up to 300 employees may work on the farm covering silks or tassels on individual plants as part of the corn breeding program.

Starke’s employees keep parts and tires for equipment on-hand. “It could be a month to get some parts on island,” he says. While there are some equipment dealers who can assist with parts and labor on the islands, several items must be fixed in their in-house shop.

Production in Paradise

Starke has overseen Bayer’s Oahu farm over three years now. He and his family enjoy the climate, the friendly people and the new experiences that come with living in Hawaii. However, there are some things he misses.

“Warm Christmases,” are a change, he says. “When you’re hanging up Christmas lights and you’re sweating, that’s not a good thing.”

Drawing upon his travels and experiences as a farmer and rancher, radio broadcaster and speaker, Andrew McCrea shares stories on "U.S. Farm Report," a daily radio segment and weekly podcast.