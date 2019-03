Day 2 of Commodity Classic centered on business profitability and retail changes on tap for 2019.

Conversation centered on low commodity prices, as well as latest trade news coming from China. Winter's hold over much of the Midwest also has farmers a bit concerned. Each one attending Commodity Classic seemed to be focused on maximizing every input dollar to keep farms in the black.

.@WyffelsHybrids’ Brian Humphries reminds farmers of the importance of 50 degree and higher soil temps before planting. You’ve gotta have a solid foundation at the beginning to get high yields at the end of the season. #classic19#Ducky says he found a bag of corn to snack on. pic.twitter.com/VVTT5G6B6T — Sonja Begemann (@SonjaBegemann) February 28, 2019

The current farm price of corn is the same as in 1995, says Steve Elmore with @PioneerSeeds pic.twitter.com/gLqskuuIWM — Top Producer Editor (@topproducermag) February 28, 2019

With moist soil conditions and potential for lower soybean germination rates, seed treatment is critical this year, according to @acceleron reps. #Classic19 @Bayer #Ducky pic.twitter.com/LGX9zgjTHf — Sonja Begemann (@SonjaBegemann) March 1, 2019

The Farm Journal staff also heard critical business updates, including seed company updates and new product offerings.

Jon Doggett of @NationalCorn says his organization is working to break U-S ethanol into the Mexican market. But he says the rhetoric against the people of Mexico is hurting trade relations. https://t.co/Lo6k0ddwCs @Tyne_Ag @ComClassic #Classic19 — Top Producer Editor (@topproducermag) February 28, 2019

Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC announces that it has acquired the assets of Wiles Brothers Fertilizer, Inc., an independent agriculture retailer in the state of Nebraska. https://t.co/oPtf8rKpX9 — AgPro (@AgProfessional) March 1, 2019

.@WinFieldUnited and @LandOLakesInc recently launched Truterra, a tool that gives farmer a sustainability “report card” and shows potential ROI from changing practices to be more sustainable. #classic19 #Ducky pic.twitter.com/01A4tHRkJn — Sonja Begemann (@SonjaBegemann) February 28, 2019