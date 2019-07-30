Maximize Cotton’s Potential With the Right Harvest Aids

Cotton harvest is just around the corner! Through a tough and challenging year, growers have worked very hard to keep their cotton weed-free and their yield and lint grades high. The end of the season is no time to start cutting corners!

All the time, money, and hard work will soon be rewarded by strippers and pickers making their way through the fields and modules gathering at local gins. However, before that can happen, cotton must have harvest preparation work done.

Whether it be boll openers or defoliants, Nufarm is here to help you every step of the way. Check out these general tips and tricks from Nufarm experts in the 2019 “Cotton PGR White Paper.”

Sponsored by Nufarm