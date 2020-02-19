Matt Carstens Named Incoming CEO At Landus Cooperative

The Board of Directors at Landus Cooperative has announced Matt Carstens will be the cooperative’s CEO starting March 9, 2020.

“Carstens brings to Landus Cooperative both a personal connection to cooperative heritage and a focused drive to move our business into a new chapter,” Jim Carlson, a Gowrie, Iowa farmer and President of the Board of Directors said in a news release. “We are focused on advocating for our farmer-members and customers, empowering our employees, and leaning into the future of our industry.”

Carstens’s 25 years of ag experience includes his most recent role as senior vice president of Truterra, a division of Land O’ Lakes. He also previously worked at United Suppliers.

“Whether you are an owner of this cooperative, a customer in any of our 26 Iowa counties, or you are feeding our value-added feed ingredients to dairy cows across the globe, your success will be the nucleus of our business,” said Carstens in the announcement. “Our farmer-members and customers demand a trusted advisor, a partner who can advocate on their behalf, help them find value, and find new ways to make their operation better.”

