Master the Fall Burndown

Some winter annuals can emerge in the fall, becoming a serious problem if not controlled until the spring. Marestail is one of those troublesome weeds. Not only can it germinate almost year-round, but this weed shows resistance to both glyphosate and ALS herbicides.

BurnMaster herbicide offers exceptional control of many winter annuals, including marestail. It is designed for optimal performance, even in cool weather, making it an ideal choice for a fall or early spring burndown. It features a 3:1 2,4-D ester and dicamba acid ratio and works with a variety of adjuvants and offers excellent crop rotation flexibility. Find more information in this product bulletin.

