Marrone Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Pamela Marrone, founder and CEO of MBI, has been honored with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award by BioAg World and Bionema, a leading biopesticide product testing and technology development company.

Nominated by her peers as “a remarkable individual who has made big contributions to the BioAg industry,” Marrone was lauded for her consistent achievement in advancing the BioAg industry, specifically in biopesticides.

Also receiving the honor was Giuseppe Natale, CEO of Valagro, for biostimulants.

Marrone founded her namesake company in 2006 to discover and develop effective and environmentally responsible, biologically based products for pest management and plant health. During her three-decade-long career -- during which she founded three companies that screened hundreds of thousands of microbes and developed multiple breakthrough products – she has worked hard to bring rigorous science and legitimacy to the biopesticide category, significantly helping change the paradigm of “organic-only” to integration in mainstream conventional programs. In addition to her corporate responsibilities, Marrone is active with industry and other agriculture- and education-related organizations. She was the founding chair of the Bioproducts Industry Alliance in 2000, which now has more than 100 members.

BioAg World Congress, an annual gathering of international BioAg industry leaders and experts, organized by Global BioAg Linkages, was held Feb. 19-20 in Delhi, India. More than 300 attended from around the globe. Marrone was a featured speaker.