Marrone Bio Acquires Jet Ag and Jet Oxide Product Lines

In its second acquisition since August, Marrone Bio announces the acquisition of Jet Ag and Jet Oxide products from Jet Harvest Solutions.

“We continue to expand our portfolio of products for integrated pest management, giving growers more tools to control diseases, improve plant health, and enhance grower return on investment,” Marrone Bio Chief Executive Officer Dr. Pam Marrone said in a news release. “The Jet Ag product line delivers the kind of results we demand of our products: Proven performance, capacity for significant revenue growth and attractive gross margins.”

The companies previously had a distribution agreement and relationship.

Jet Ag and Jet Oxide products are used in specialty agricultural and field crops as well as greenhouse and irrigation applications to control fungal and bacterial diseases and as disinfectants. Notably, Jet Ag is one of the leading products in the peroxyacetic acid (PAA) agriculture, turf, ornamentals and post-harvest markets.

The expanded Marrone Bio product lineup will be sold through Marrone Bio’s sales organization and distribution network. An exception will be the post-harvest storage fogging business, which has been licensed back to Jet Harvest Solutions.



