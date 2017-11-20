Market Rally: Running With the Herd on Risk Management

Marketing advisors normally don’t “travel in packs,” but risk-management advisors seem to be herded into the same corral this year: Capture the carry in corn – don’t plan on any big rallies – be prepared to take advantage of any increase in price by having targets in place at the elevator. Today on Market Rally, host Chip Flory and Phil Conradt from Tredas, LLC, reviewed that marketing strategy. Conradt stressed growers should take advantage of any price bumps because, “It could take a couple of years of below-trend corn yields to fix this supply situation.”