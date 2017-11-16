Market Rally: Managing Opportunity Risk

Today on Market Rally, Stewart-Peterson’s Bryan Doherty addressed an issue many corn growers are frustrated by: Opportunity risk. “Some growers felt like they were forced into making sales,” says Market Rally host Chip Flory. “Either they had more bushels than they could store on farm and were forced to sell into the spot market, or they felt the market was ‘forcing’ sales for summer delivery to capture the carry in the market. Now with corn prices at contract lows, they could face some opportunity risk.”

Doherty explained that with corn prices at contract lows, these growers feel they’ve executed the right strategy, but they don’t like the price and they don’t like being exposed to the opportunity risk in the market. Unfortunately, Doherty says, “There aren’t any ‘no-brainer’ strategies for reownership this year.”