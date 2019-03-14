Market Maker Agriculture Acquires Arkansas Valley Seed Co.

SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Arkansas Valley Seed ("Arkansas Valley" or "AVS") has been acquired by Market Maker Agriculture ("Market Maker"). SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Arkansas Valley through the transaction process.



Since 1945, Arkansas Valley Seed has been supplying the Western United States with the highest quality seed and customer service. The Company offers a wide variety of seed products including warm & cool season grasses, wetland species, wildflowers, forbs, shrubs, forage, alfalfa, small grains and turf.



"SDR Ventures ran a broad process that generated strong interest from a large number of parties," explained SDR Agribusiness Director Eric Bosveld. "Ultimately, the owners of Arkansas Valley Seed chose Market Maker Agriculture, as the best partner for the business, its employees, its customers and the senior management team."



Arkansas Valley CEO Richard Avila will continue to run the business operations from its current headquarters in Denver and Owner Orlin Reinbold will take on a business development consulting role. Both Reinbold and Avila have retained minority equity positions.



Market Maker Agriculture, a long-term hold private equity company, provides financial and governance support to help transition ownership and grow agriculture businesses throughout North America. With this acquisition, AVS becomes the third cornerstone of agribusiness in Market Maker's portfolio.



The Ottawa-based agribusiness company also has holdings in the Turf space (Manderley Turf - Canada's largest sod producer) and possesses supply chain expertise for large retailers, specializing in complete solutions for garden, horticulture and agriculture products (Radius Global Supply).



"This courtship began several months ago when AVS began looking for a strategic investor to finance continued growth while allowing its principals to plan their succession," said Greg Skotnicki, president of Market Maker. "They received several offers but our commitment to maintain their legacy while helping them grow made us their preferred choice."



"We are a stronger company now because of this transaction," added Mr. Reinbold. "We have a long-term vision for growth and a commitment to continue to exceed customer expectations."



