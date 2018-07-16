Managing Resistant Barnyardgrass

University of Tennessee Extension weed specialist, Larry Steckel mentions on the UTcrops News Blog , growers are finding barnyardgrass to not only be resistant to glyphosate but also to clethodim, which has worked well in the past. He offers some solutions to clean up barnyardgrass including two applications of glufosinate over LibertyLink® soybeans or cotton.

Video post by Ginger Rowsey, UT Marketing and Communications.

