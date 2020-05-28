Make Rain Delays Productive Days

Over the past week most of the U.S. experienced some, if not significant, rainfall. For farmers, it could mean planters are parked and all they can do is play the waiting game.

Don’t let your time be wasted.

Routine maintenance or general check-ups on your planting equipment can help you avoid down time when planters are back in the field. If you’re waiting for fields to dry up, here are a few things Farm Journal columnist Dan Anderson says you should consider doing to maximize your time. (Click the links for more detail)

Don’t let planting FOMO (fear of missing out) cause you to make quick decisions that could lead to years of consequences. Fields that are wet aren’t ready to plant—and if you push it you might cause compaction, ruts and gullies that can take years to repair.

Check out what’s going on around farm country:

I watched many plant in some extremely unpleasant conditions in the past 36 hours trying to beat this rain. Cotton farmers are so resilient! #plant20 #makeitnasty pic.twitter.com/78TLYOuVU0 — Andrea Jones (@AndreaPhillipsJ) May 22, 2020

2 inches of rain, some parts 6 inches, in the Red River Valley means you can kayak in the trenches. #goodmorning #Plant20 pic.twitter.com/fxyGbB32cY — jenessa karlowsky (@jkarlows) May 25, 2020

Baby #corn !!! These little guys are the only field of corn we have so far this #plant20 and despite the torrential rain the day after it was planted it is trying to thrive! 😍 @MissouriCorn @MOFarmBureau @MoAgriculture pic.twitter.com/CByeSLyN4V — Andrea Kientzy (@AKientzy) May 27, 2020

Back rolling on some corn tonight to beat the rain. Went down Monday night with a decent whoopsie, very thankful for the good folks at Deys in Tburg for getting me rolling again on a loaner wheel assembly! #plant20 pic.twitter.com/QzFrfCG5Xi — Adam Pfeffer (@AdamJPfeffer) May 28, 2020