Make Rain Delays Productive Days

may_28_2020_7-day_observed_precipitation.png
May 28, 2020 past 7 days of precipitation. ( NOAA )

Over the past week most of the U.S. experienced some, if not significant, rainfall. For farmers, it could mean planters are parked and all they can do is play the waiting game.

Don’t let your time be wasted.

Routine maintenance or general check-ups on your planting equipment can help you avoid down time when planters are back in the field. If you’re waiting for fields to dry up, here are a few things Farm Journal columnist Dan Anderson says you should consider doing to maximize your time. (Click the links for more detail)

  1. Check your down pressure
  2. Calibrate your seed
  3. Ensure good seed spacing
  4. Hook up hoses perfectly
  5. Meet your volt needs

Don’t let planting FOMO (fear of missing out) cause you to make quick decisions that could lead to years of consequences. Fields that are wet aren’t ready to plant—and if you push it you might cause compaction, ruts and gullies that can take years to repair.

Read more about what to do about ruts and compaction:

Get a Head Start on the Long Road to Repairing Ruts, Gullies

Tillage Tips to Fix a Mess

 

Check out what’s going on around farm country:

