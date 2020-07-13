Make Plans to Attend Farm Journal Field Day

Farm Journal Field Days is a combination of virtual and live programming to take place Aug. 25–27. The more than 100 informational sessions align with key interests and needs of the crop and livestock sectors.

The exciting #FJFieldDays agenda, designed to incorporate all the elements important to you, make this event a must-attend. Here are just a few reasons to register now:

Powerful and Insightful Speakers: Hear from leading experts such as Meteorologist Eric Snodgrass, Ag Economist David Kohl, Machinery Expert Greg Peterson, Farm Journal Columnist John Phipps and more!

Easily Accessible: Since it is online, you are not limited by geography or time restraints. This type of programming is more convenient in every way.

On-Demand Learning: Even though the virtual event spans three days, you can learn at your own pace. Log on at certain times to hear your favorite speakers, and then you can revisit other topics when you have the time.

Interactive Farm Tours: Take a behind-the-scenes look at our two host farms—Blue Diamond Farming Company in Jesup, Iowa, and Newcomer Farms in Bryan, Ohio.

Direct Access to Exhibitors: You probably haven’t seen or interacted with your suppliers in the past few months. Visit their virtual booths, ask questions and learn about their latest offerings. You’ll also receive an event “swag bag” with materials from sponsors.

All this in a #CovidSafe, #Virtual and #OnDemand format. Whatever your biggest challenges are, our extensive agenda has got you covered across three days of virtual sessions on the latest trends, developments and opportunities for your farming operation.

Join us live online and let us bring these compelling experiences to you from the comfort of your own farm.

