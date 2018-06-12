Maintaining Friendships Could Be Key To Keeping Mentally Sharp

According to the 2012 USDA census, the average age of a U.S. farmer is 58, one full year older than the average age from the 2007 census.



As the average farmer is aging, mental acuity can depreciate. However, there are ways to keep your mind sharp as you earn more years.



Barb Consiglio from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center shows how being social can keep your brain functioning on AgDay above.